Pixelworks to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Aug 26, 2021, 08:31 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences, both of which will be held as virtual events.
Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
Participation Date: Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Colliers Institutional Investor Conference
Participation Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021
Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Pixelworks management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms.
About Pixelworks, Inc.
Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.
Note: Pixelworks, and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.
Contacts:
Investor Contact
Shelton Group
Brett Perry
P: +1-214-272-0070
E: [email protected]
Company Contact
Pixelworks, Inc.
E: [email protected]
SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article