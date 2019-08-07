"Pixinity: Pop-Futurism" Art Exhibit Opens in NYC on August 16th

Pixinity transports guests to a captivating universe of 10 imaginative rooms for an unforgettable, immersive experience. Guests will navigate their way through a futuristic wonderland of fun, colorful spaces that feature more than 100 individual pieces of sculptures, pixel art, emoji-like characters, digital and gaming icons, and computer-inspired imagery.

A digitized world brought to life in physical form, Pixinity will leave guests with an intriguing curiosity about intersection of pop culture, contemporary digital life, and the art of our digital age.

"Pixinity is my artistic expression of our current technological climate and our extreme reliance on social media and digital culture in our daily lives," said Qiu. "I asked myself what this might look like in the form of an exhibition. How can I interpret this through materials and space? And so, Pixinity was created as the 'ultimate digital playground,' to show how social media-driven art can be simultaneously meaningful, playful and critically engaging."

Pixinity focuses singularly on Qiu's original creations, with inspiration drawn from the American Pop Art movement that emerged from the late 20th century, and the Futurism movement of early 20th century Europe. Qiu, who has an extensive background in art and theater design, has garnered global recognition for creating intense and intriguing interactive experiences, with a focus on the relationship between people, culture and technology.

Mignons, one of the Pixinity installations, represents the vast use of emojis in social media and mobile communications, but with personal meaning for Qiu. Inspired by an autistic family member who struggles with verbal language, Mignons reflects his experience communicating with her through digital figures and emojis. With Mignons, Qiu weaves together a compelling visual narrative that brings attention and awareness to autism in a distinct and creative way.

"It is my goal to use Pixinity as a platform for autism awareness and spark a much needed dialogue about autism support," continued Qiu. "With this in mind, we launched 'Born To Shine,' our philanthropic arm that helps and supports autistic children and their families. We are thrilled to be partnering with Autism Speaks, one of the leading autism support organizations nationally, for this exhibit."

"Autism Speaks works to increase a global understanding and acceptance for people with autism," said Trish Rollins, Field Development Manager at Autism Speaks. "We applaud Pixinity for their efforts to create an inclusive experience for individuals with autism and giving them the opportunity to broaden their artistic horizons through the Born to Shine program."

"Pixinity: Pop Futurism," presented by Out of Nowhere LLC, will run from August 16 - November 8, 2019, at 1 York Street in Soho, from 11am - 9pm daily (Monday - Sunday). Tickets (Adults, $38, Children 10 and under, $19) are available at Pixinity.co. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

For additional press information, please contact PR Noir at pixinity@prnoir.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

@PixinityNYC

@AutismSpeaks

#PixinityNYC

#AutismSpeaks

About Tianyu Qiu

Tianyu Qiu (b. 1988) encompasses a wide range of media and art practices, with a focus on spatial relations and inventive visual systems. Mr. Qiu earned his BFA in Stage Design from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, and his MFA in Fine Arts from Parsons the New School with the President Scholarship. In 2018, he started Yolk Studio LLC, which focuses on exhibition curation, design, and production. In 2019, he co-founded OUT OF NOWHERE, LLC, which produces forerunning art and cultural projects that engage and embrace the audience of our time. Tianyu Qiu has been producing, participating and curating art exhibitions, projects, and residencies all around the world, including Italy, China and the United States.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into the causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join a fundraising walk or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org.

SOURCE Pixinity