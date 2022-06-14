Pixly Joins Acceleration Community of Companies

Acquisition Will Allow ACC Clients to Leverage Rapidly Growing Influencer Market

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), which includes the agencies MKG, Pink Sparrow and Stripe Theory and the in-house consultancy ACC Advisory, today announced the acquisition of Pixly, a full-service influencer marketing agency that specializes in authentic activations with content creators and have established themselves as a market leader with video campaigns.

Pixly

The announcement comes on the heels of ACC growing its revenue by 64% In 2021. In addition, ACC has significantly increased its client roster, adding iconic brands like Ralph Lauren, Nike, HBO, LinkedIn, CBS, GrubHub, Propel, WeTransfer and others. Its most recent acquisition before Pixly was Stripe Theory, a data-fueled, strategic marketing agency. This followed its acquisitions of MKG, a creative agency specializing in brand actions; Pink Sparrow, a design and fabrication shop specializing in experiential, retail, mobile, office and campus environments.

Founded in 2017 by CEO Gustav Lindell and COO Race Johnson, Pixly's proprietary platform and streamlined campaign management process provide brands the marketing expertise they need to establish, conceive, activate and track effective influencer campaigns with industry leading KPIs and real-time access to insights. Over the course of their five-year history, Pixly has activated more than 10,000 unique influencer videos, racking up over 8 billion views, and attracting major brands like Epic Games, miHoYo, Opera Software, Manscaped, NordVPN, Warby Parker, Keeps, and Casetify among others.

"ACC is committed to offering a more strategic approach that integrates the many specialities and skills of its agencies in one place, offering brands a 360, omni channel approach," said Michael Nyman, CEO of ACC. "As a proven leader in the influencer marketing space, Pixly is the perfect agency to add to our community. Our clients will now be able to leverage Pixly's best-in-class influencer marketing strategy and unparalleled network of influencers to grow their social media presence and connect with young digital natives."

The global influencer market is projected to grow from $13.9 billion in 2021 to $48.5 billion in 2024, according to a market assessment conducted by the Winterberry Group, which also found that over 72% of all marketers will use influencer this year, up from 17% in 2019. The study also reported that 92% of consumers trust influencer-generated content over traditional advertising.

"Most advertisers lack many of the necessary components required to build successful influencer campaigns and we're thrilled to bring our technology and capabilities to ACC's growing roster of leading global brands, "said Lindell. "Joining ACC is an incredible opportunity for Pixly to collaborate with other best-in-class agencies as well as ACC Advisory's team of marketers, cultural insiders and category experts."

"We are impressed by Michael and ACC's unique approach to building a community of agencies. We couldn't be more excited for Pixly to join this growing and collaborative environment," added Johnson.

The transaction was led by Ronald Camhi and Harpreet Walia of Michelman & Robinson, LLP for ACC, and GP Bullhound as the exclusive financial advisor on behalf of Pixly.

About ACC

ACC has developed a new go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, including MKG, a leading creative agency specializing in brand actions and experiences; Pink Sparrow, a design and fabrication shop specializing in experiential, retail, mobile, office and campus environments; Stripe Theory, a data and marketing analytics and brand reputation management agency; and Pixly, a full-service influencer marketing agency that specializes in influencer activations. Additionally, ACC has a brand advisory unit, ACC Advisory, a consultancy aimed at providing clients a central point for integration and customization. Acceleration's unique community of specialized firms help clients move quickly and efficiently with their branding, marketing and media decisions and action, by ensuring all agencies are tech-enabled, with data and analytics utilization linking them all together and driving maximum results for their clients. Between ACC Advisory and its current business portfolio, clients and projects include a mix and range of Fortune 500 as well as direct-to-consumer brands, from Pepsi, Target, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Meta, Grubhub, Delta Airlines, Dolby, T-Mobile, HBO, Nike, and Canopy Growth, among others.

