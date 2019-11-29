SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixsy and Cherrydeck partner to bring robust image monitoring and copyright protection to professional photographers on Instagram. Many photographers leverage Instagram to build their brands and find commercial clients. This partnership gives photographers the power to share and promote their work whilst maintaining their intellectual property rights.

Pixsy and Cherrydeck Partner to Protect Photographers on Instagram

Cherrydeck is the leading platform for professional photographers and videographers to use their Instagram profiles to grow and accelerate their business. With over 55,000 users worldwide, the platform connects brands to curated professionals for the creation of custom content. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, Cherrydeck works with brands such as Vanity Fair, BMW, Nike, Coca Cola, Vogue, Dior and more.

"We think Instagram is great, but it's broken and full of stuff that doesn't matter. Our mission is to empower the creative community. We transform the way photographers, videographers and models connect amongst themselves and with businesses - making it easy for everyone to find and collaborate," says Cherrydeck CEO, Philipp Baumgaertel.

Pixsy's seamless integration with Instagram will allow Cherrydeck photographers to have their images protected online with Pixsy's award-winning image monitoring service. Images posted on Instagram will be monitored 24/7 across the platform and the internet overall, delivering alerts whenever an image is used. Pixsy offers unique tools and services to deal with unauthorized uses of their work, including global takedown notices and copyright infringement enforcement.

"It's important for photographers to decide where and how their work is used online. We give them the tools and confidence to help them grow their brand and business. Copyright infringement is widespread, so it's our mission to fight for the rights of artists and turn back the tide of unauthorized image uses. Access to legal support should not be complicated or expensive, which is why we resolve cases globally on a no win, no fee basis," says Pixsy CEO, Kain Jones.

Pixsy is the only service on the market that integrates seamlessly with Instagram to automatically monitor images. When a copyright infringement is detected by Pixsy, the photographer is alerted and can then decide what action to take. Photographers have access to a comprehensive case resolution service to recover lost licensing revenue and damages, along with the tools to register images with the US Copyright Office and send automated DMCA takedown notices.

Cherrydeck users receive a special partnership offer at Pixsy starting from today.

