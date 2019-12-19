SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixsy has been named the "Best Online Image Protection Platform" in the Technology Elite Awards 2019 by US Business News. This continues a successful 2019 for Pixsy after securing a strategic partnership with Flickr to bring its platform and services to the image-sharing giant. September saw Pixsy complete the acquisition of copyright platform Binded bringing this into the core Pixsy platform.

Pixsy named Best Online Image Protection Platform

"This award is an important recognition of our tireless efforts in bringing image protection to all photographers and creatives, and offering a modern platform and system to monitor and enforce their copyrights around the globe," says Pixsy CEO, Kain Jones.

Pixsy supports over 80,000 customers from over 150 countries to actively monitor and protect their images online. Their AI technology monitors images 24/7 across the internet and provides a powerful dashboard and analytics to rightsholders. Users can easily send legally binding DMCA takedown notices, recover lost revenue from copyright infringement and register their images at the US Copyright Office through a powerful integration.

The Technology Elite Awards looks to acknowledge the efforts of the pioneers and disruptors of modern technology, as well as those who have sustained excellence and exhibited long term dedication to their commitment to the development and advancements in technology.

Discussing their pride in these deserving winners and the success they have achieved over the past twelve months, Awards Coordinator commented: "This awards program showcases companies from across the technology market. From emerging fields like artificial intelligence, IoT and legal tech, to the sectors on which we are interdependent such as agriculture, engineering, transport, energy, telecommunications, and healthcare, we have some of the market's best firms on show here. I am proud of all my winners and would like to wish them the best of luck for whatever the future has in store."

Pixsy continues to invest in this space bringing new offerings to the marketplace in 2020.

Contact:

Pixsy Inc

Hannah Graves

323-284-9404

231334@email4pr.com

www.pixsy.com

SOURCE Pixsy Inc

Related Links

http://www.pixsy.com

