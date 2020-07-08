Pizza Factory® Expands Relationship With Naranga To Include Franchise Management Software

ATLANTA, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naranga®, a leader in franchise management software, and the Pizza Factory® have recently announced an expanded partnership in which The Pizza Factory will use Naranga's "ncompass" software solution to manage franchise operations, sales, and standards throughout its entire franchise network.

Pizza Factory has been a Naranga client since selecting its Emaximation as its sales lead management software in 2017 and was so impressed with the results as well as Naranga's customer service they decided to add ncompass for operations management.

"We engaged Naranga services a couple of years ago with the sales module. Since then, because of their service and ease of programs, we have moved on to ncompass," said Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. "We have been very happy with the communication and ability to speak to their team whenever needed. We never feel we have to wait on them, or that we are asking too much."

Naranga's ncompass product provides a comprehensive, easy to use platform to seamlessly manage day to day franchise operations including on-boarding new franchisees, centralizing visibility, maintaining brand standards, increasing communication and to monitor and ensure compliance.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a dynamic brand and management team," Naranga President and COO Dmitry Simoniv said, adding that The Pizza Factory management team was especially impressed with Naranga's affordable franchise management ecosystem, its free set-up as well as its one-of-a-kind support that guarantees seamless integration of the software solution."

Based out of Oakhurst, California, the Pizza Factory® has served customers since 1985 and is known for its hand-tossed pizzas topped with authentic mozzarella. The brand now has more than 100 locations nationwide.

"The COVID pandemic has created unique demands on all franchise retail brands and the importance of having a flexible and dynamic mobile solution such as Naranga's is critical to addressing those demands," Simoniv added.

About Naranga

Naranga, a franchise technology provider, delivers software solutions that help businesses scale, at any size. Naranga has over 250 clients representing over 300 brands. Their software enhances overall operations, lead management, brand standards/field auditing, and employee training. Clients turn to Naranga when support, scalability, visibility, and brand consistency are their top priorities. For more information, visit the website at naranga.com.

About Pizza Factory®

Founded in 1985, Pizza Factory® is a nationwide pizzeria with over 100 locations in six different states. Over 30 years of experience has gained them a spot in the "Top 20 for Franchise Satisfaction", and the number of interested franchisees continues to grow. Pizza Factory® is known for their hand-tossed pizzas, calzones, wings, and range of other menu choices.

SOURCE Naranga

