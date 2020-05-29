NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- &pizza today announced their new Summer initiative, Downside Up, focused on supporting Gen Z (born 1997-2012) during this lifetime-defining period of social, cultural, and environmental unrest.

A different kind of casualty of coronavirus, Gen Z's education, socialization, and career development have been severely impacted at all levels and in all communities. That they're already seasoned in adapting to sweeping and sudden global changes is unfortunate, but that this moment for them feels particularly deflating is tragic.

&pizza is standing in solidarity by flipping its own ampersand logo on its head and recent colors inside-out, in both acknowledgement of the overturned world Gen Z has inherited and out of inspiration for their tenacity to turn things around.

Downside Up is about activating the brand's appreciation – just for Gen Z – within &pizza's geographic footprint and will include the following engagements throughout the Summer months:

Giving away up to 500 free pizzas per day via daily lottery (with texted pic of student ID card)

The opportunity to win highly coveted and exclusive items throughout the summer including an internship with &pizza founder Michael Lastoria , Tesla shares, ounces of solid gold and sneakers hypebeasts only dream of

, Tesla shares, ounces of solid gold and sneakers hypebeasts only dream of New merchandise featuring the altered Downside-Up ampersand

ampersand Ongoing and select Gen Z-specific challenges, events, and collaborations that can be viewed across &pizza social channels

By entering the daily lottery, pizza lovers are automatically registered for the chance to win free pie, alerted to when drops will take place, merch giveaways and special sale events as well as be featured across &pizza social channels.

Downside Up begins today and will continue throughout the summer. Once-in-a-generation opportunities await. To participate, text #downsideup to 200-03.

About &pizza

&pizza is a mission-driven, culture carrying community dedicated to better flavor, quality ingredients, and community betterment. Proud to differentiate themselves, &pizza is doing more for their workers by providing a livable wage, a socially conscious vision, and real action to help advance real social progress. &pizza has locations across the East Coast in New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Baltimore, and Virginia.

