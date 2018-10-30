Pizza Hut And Pepsi Team Up To Deliver Fans To Super Bowl LIII

"Pepsi has been a core partner to our business since we opened our doors in 1958, so extending the partnership to the largest stage in sports makes sense on so many levels," said Marianne Radley, Chief Brand Officer, Pizza Hut. "We're two brands rooted in entertainment, and we're excited to take our long-standing partnership to the next level by giving fans the ultimate experience this Super Bowl Sunday."

Starting the week of November 19, football fans can enter the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show Sweepstakes by purchasing limited-edition Pepsi 4-Pack carriers, available at all Pizza Hut locations while supplies last, and entering a code from the product on PizzaHut.com/PepsiSweeps. Fans can also share their homegate on Twitter using #HutxPepsiSweepstakes for a chance to win. Two lucky NFL fans will win tickets for them and a guest to attend Super Bowl LIII and view the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show from the field, but additional prizes like NFL gear will be awarded to fans who enter the contest before Dec. 31.

Pepsi has been the sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2013, and the Official Soft Drink Sponsor of the NFL since 2002.

In its first year as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Pizza Hut has delivered the in-stadium experience to football fans' living rooms all season long through Game Plan, a digital platform that allows fans to sign up for exclusive game day deals, NFL kickoff reminders and weekly prizes, as well as entertaining advertising and social content featuring some of biggest names in football, including Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyler Lockett. Todd Gurley is also featured in Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show Sweepstakes social content that will roll out on Pizza Hut social channels starting today.

To learn more and order now, visit pizzahut.com/PepsiSweeps. Head to @Pizzahut and @Pepsi to join the conversation and enter to win.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 16,800 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has the only loyalty program, Hut Rewards, in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

