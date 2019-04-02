Pizza Hut Offers America A Chance To Win A FREE P'ZONE® During The Men's NCAA® March Madness® Final Four And Championship Games

"We loved the enthusiasm and passion our fans displayed when we announced the return of the P'ZONE®," said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "We wanted to find a way to bring the excitement of what's happening on the court to fans at home, and there's no better way to reward our P'ZONE® lovers than with the potential to win a free one during the pinnacle of March Madness!"

March Madness is an emotional rollercoaster for fans and Pizza Hut is raising the stakes for P'ZONE® enthusiasts across America. To be eligible to win a free P'ZONE®, you must be a new or existing member of Hut Rewards who has opted-in to participate in the promotion within your Hut Rewards account before the tip-off of the first Final Four game. Free P'ZONE®s can be redeemed online on April 17, 2019. The promotion applies to Pepperoni P'ZONE®s only.

Sealed inside a toasted parmesan pizza crust, the beloved P'ZONE® is filled with savory pizza toppings and melted cheese, baked calzone style and served with marinara dipping sauce. A perfect addition to any March Madness watch party, customers can choose from Pepperoni, Meaty and Supremo recipes.

This announcement caps off Pizza Hut's third year as the Official Pizza of NCAA March Madness. Pizza Hut's March Madness program launched with the announcement of the return of the fan-favorite P'ZONE® and included new TV commercials featuring some of the most famous March Madness reaction memes from recent years.

The P'ZONE® is available on its own or you can get the Pepperoni P'ZONE® as part of the $5 Lineup at Pizza Hut locations across the country for delivery, carryout or dine-in. To stay up to date with Pizza Hut and all things March Madness, follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For more details visit Blog.PizzaHut.com or head to PizzaHut.com to order now.

No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Valid while supplies last. Offer begins at the start of the first Men's Final Four basketball game on April 6, 2019, and ends at the conclusion of the NCAA Men's basketball National Championship game on April 8, 2019. Offer open only to individuals who (i) are legal residents of the fifty (50) U.S. & D.C., (ii) are at least the age of majority in their state of residence, (iii) are a Hut Rewards member prior to the start of the offer period and (iv) have opted-in to participate in the offer within their Hut Rewards account prior to the start of the offer. Offered by Pizza Hut, LLC, 7100 Corporate Drive, Plano, Texas 75024. Offer is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the NCAA. For additional information and full Terms & Conditions, visit here.

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

