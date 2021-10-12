Pizza Hut Taps TikTok Creator for First-Ever #ForYouPizza

Pizza Hut is partnering with TikTok sensation Oneya D'Amelio, known for his @angryreactions account that has amassed over 23.5M+ fans. Oneya's personalized @AngryReactions $10 Tastemaker — a large, hand-tossed, marinara pizza, loaded with ham, Italian sausage and banana peppers, complete with a side of medium Buffalo sauce to drizzle on top1 — is now available to order online at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide, for a limited time.

"I've been a huge fan of Pizza Hut since I was a kid, and my favorite pizza combination hasn't changed since then," said Oneya. "My $10 Tastemaker is the perfect mix of savory and bold and the Buffalo sauce packs a little extra heat!"

Just like your personalized 'For You' page, the $10 Tastemaker – personalized with up to three favorite toppings – is the ultimate form of pizza self-expression.

How to Enter the #ForYouPizza Challenge

Beginning Oct. 12 and going through Oct. 14, pizza lovers can share their personalized $10 Tastemaker recipes, from crust (hand-tossed/thin) to sauce and choice of three toppings, on TikTok using #ForYouPizza and #Contest for a chance to win. 2 On Oct. 15, one winner's personalized $10 Tastemaker recipe will be selected to be featured on Pizza Hut menus nationwide for a limited time and the winner will also be awarded a $2,500 Pizza Hut gift card.3 Pizza Hut will also be awarding one year's worth of pizza gift cards– $520 each and $10,400 in total in pizza gift cards4 – to twenty other participants.

"We are always looking for new, innovative ways to interact with pizza lovers," said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. "We are excited to partner with TikTok star, Oneya @angryreactions for our largest activation on the platform yet and usher in a new generation of Pizza Hut fans."

The $10 Tastemaker is available for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout and curbside pickup with availability to order directly from the #ForYouChallenge page on TikTok.5 To find your nearest Pizza Hut offering the $10 Tastemaker deal click here.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer Contactless Curbside Pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™, a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap

Contact:

Brett LeVecchio, Pizza Hut

972.338.6730 / [email protected]

1 Buffalo sauce drizzle is a special feature of Oneya's personal recipe. Similar drizzles are not available on other $10 Tastemakers.

2 No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Promotion begins 10/12/21 at 12:00 am ET, ends 10/14/21 at 11:59 pm ET. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. 18+. Sponsored by Pizza Hut, LLC, 7100 Corporate Dr., Plano, TX 75024. Click HERE for full Official Rules.

3 One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive a Pizza Hut Gold Card, which may be redeemed as a Pizza Hut gift card with $2,500 in value, and will have their name, TikTok handle, and customized $10 Tastemaker pizza featured on pizzahut.com. Approximate retail value ("ARV") of Grand Prize: $2,500.

4 Twenty (20) First Prizes available. Each First Prize consists of a $520 Pizza Hut Gift Card. ARV of each First Prize is $520.

5 Not available in some locations. Ask/click for offer. Additional charge for extra toppings, pan, and extra cheese. Not available on stuffed crust. Exclusions apply. Product availability, availability of contactless methods, combinability of discounts and specials, and delivery minimums and fees may vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

SOURCE Pizza Hut

Related Links

https://www.pizzahut.com/

