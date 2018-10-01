Pizza Inn Announces Winner of 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner

Pizza Inn started in 1958, when two Texas brothers opened the first Pizza Inn in Dallas. To commemorate its 60th Anniversary, the brand known as "America's Hometown Pizza Place" toured across the country with the classic Ford. The tour kicked off May 4 in Durham, N.C. and traveled to 27 Pizza Inn locations this summer.

"We are proud to have served so many loyal fans over the last 60 years and wanted to give back something extra special," said Denise Pedini, executive vice president of Pizza Inn. "We are excited to announce Brittany as the winner of this awesome classic car. It's our way of saying thank you for being a part of our family for 60 years."

The winner was chosen by an independent third party out of a random draw of all current Pizza Inn Rewards members.

"We had a lot of fun during the car tour and we are so thrilled to gift this beautiful car to a loyal Pizza Inn fan," said Bob Bafundo, president of RAVE Restaurant Group. "We got to hear so many great stories of how our brand has impacted people across the country over the years and the celebration isn't over yet! We look forward to continuing our celebration with everyone through the end of the year."

Pizza Inn will also be gifting prizes, such as $5,000 and Free Pizza for a Year, via a Peel-A-Prize sweepstakes through the end of the year. Stay in touch by following Pizza Inn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. In 1994, Pizza Inn was named the #1 Pizza Chain in the U.S. by Restaurants and Institutions Magazine's annual "America's Choice in Chains" consumer pole. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

