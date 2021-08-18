Pizza Inn Expands North Carolina Presence with Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's hometown pizza place, Pizza Inn , announced today it has executed a multi-unit development agreement with Franchisees Prakashkumar (Peter) and Sarah Solanki. Four new Pizza Inn buffet stores are planned in North Carolina, with the first scheduled to open its doors in Lincolnton in spring of 2022. The Solankis have been Pizza Inn franchisees since 2019, with one buffet location in Vale, North Carolina.

"Peter and Sarah are excellent franchisees and we are excited for them to bring Pizza Inn to more communities in North Carolina," says RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: RAVE) Chief Operations Officer, Mike Burns. "These four new locations will help build the foundation of Pizza Inn's growth in the state."

"I look forward to growing Pizza Inn's presence in North Carolina," says Mr. Solanki. "I know we have many fans across this state and each new location will become an important part of these communities."

Pizza Inn is known for its fresh, house-made pizza dough, high-quality ingredients, and exceptional service. The brand's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create craveable flavor combinations. Unlike its competitors, Pizza Inn's house-made pizza dough is made from scratch every morning in every store and is never frozen or made in a factory.

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com. Franchising information can be found at pizzainn.com/franchise.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Hoskinson

[email protected]

469.620.1055 ext. 1003

SOURCE Pizza Inn

Related Links

http://pizzainn.com

