Pizza Inn Introduces New Right-Way Buffet™ for Dine-In

DALLAS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Pizza Inn continues to reopen its dining rooms nationwide, America's Hometown Pizza Place launched its New Right-Way Buffet to ensure a safe experience for team members and guests dining inside its restaurants.

The New Right-Way Buffet goes above and beyond to ensure that the high-quality food and exceptional service that have been cornerstones of Pizza Inn since 1958 can safely be enjoyed in dining rooms across the country. Many changes and operational procedures have been implemented to keep guests, team members and the entire community safe, including:

All team members will wear safety masks and gloves.

Buffet traffic will be one-way to adhere to social distancing guidelines. At some locations where the layout allows, the buffet has been changed to a model where team members serve guests cafeteria-style. At other locations, team members will serve guests at their tables.

Additional sanitation stations have been added throughout the restaurant.

Each buffet will have a dedicated and visible Sanitizer Captain who will uphold the new cleaning and sanitation standards in the restaurant.

Table-service of items like plates, silverware, napkins and condiments that previously were self-service will now be offered by team members.

The salad bar will look different by location, depending on local or state regulations. Some salads will be grab-and-go, when allowed by the health department, or served at the table. At locations with a fully-operational salad bar, guests will be given gloves or sanitizer, and utensils will be changed after each guest.

Team member will bring fresh utensils and napkins to each guest after they are seated, and many locations are offering options to pay from the table to limit touch-points in the restaurant.

Self-serve beverage stations have been closed and team members will now bring drinks to guests at their tables.

"With dining rooms reopening across the country, it is our top priority to ensure that our guests feel safe inside our restaurants," said Justin Smith, senior director of operations. "Our New Right-Way Buffet is our way of giving guests the buffet experience that they have come to love while practicing enhanced health and safety measures. Guest feedback so far has been very positive, with many telling me they're glad we're open and able to offer them the variety and quality that they have loved for over 60 years. For those who feel more comfortable enjoying Pizza Inn at home, our Contactless Buffet To Go is still available for carryout and delivery."

Additionally, guests can add $5 or $10 on to any order to feed local essential workers. 100% of funds will go to feed workers at local hospitals, grocery stores, police stations and other essential businesses.

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular pizza chain's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily.

Pizza Inn is currently serving guests through carryout and delivery. To learn more about Contactless Buffet To Go, visit www.pizzainn.com/buffettogo. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

