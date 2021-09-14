Pizza Inn Opens Doors to New Arkansas Buffet Location in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Inn , America's Hometown Pizza Place, announced the opening of its new buffet location in Mountain View, Arkansas. Located at 220 E. Main Street, the new Pizza Inn is owned and operated by Franchisees Eric and Heidi Myers, and George and Julie Bethell. The Mountain View Pizza Inn location will be the brand's 32nd store in Arkansas.

"We are excited to bring Pizza Inn to Mountain View with this buffet location. Known as the Folk Music Capital of the World, Mountain View attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year. We know locals and visitors alike will love Pizza Inn's house-made pizza dough - made fresh in store every morning - topped with our high quality ingredients," says Julie Bethell. "We've been with Pizza Inn since 2017, and are grateful for their support in helping neighbors make their business dream a reality with our first store opening."

The Mountain View location is in walking distance to the city's popular town square, and will feature fan favorites like cheese, pepperoni and sausage pizza, as well as specialty pizzas like Buffalo Chicken Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza and Supreme Max Pizza.

"We are thrilled to see Pizza Inn continue to expand throughout the state of Arkansas, and are excited for the Myers' and Bethell's to open their first store together in Mountain View," said Mike Burns, Chief Operations Officer at RAVE Restaurant Group. "Mountain View is a close-knit community and we know Pizza Inn will be a great addition to the town. We can't wait to see all of the success the Myers' and Bethell's will achieve with the opening of their first store."

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its outstanding, high-quality house-made pizza dough, fresh ingredients and exceptional service. The brand's original pizzas create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with house-made pizza dough that, unlike its competitors, is made from scratch every morning in every store and is never frozen or made in a factory.

The Mountain View location's buffet hours will be 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information on the new location, please visit Pizza Inn .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

