Pizza Market Size to Grow by USD 42.2 million | 44% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Vendor Analysis and Scope

The pizza market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Boston Pizza, Della RosaTM, Dodo Pizza, Dominos Pizza Inc., Figaros Italian Pizza Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys, Pizza Hut, PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd., and Telepizza.

The report also covers the following areas:

Key Segment Analysis

The increasing demand for vegetarian pizza will drive the pizza market during the forecast period. This is because people are becoming aware of the health issues caused by non-vegetarian diets and the benefits of vegetarian diets.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries is driving the growth of the global pizza market. Customers are looking for pizzas infused with innovative and exotic flavors. Many vendors are also offering customized pizzas. Rapid urbanization in developing countries has increased the disposable income. Hence, the demand for convenience foods and fast foods such as pizzas is increasing.

Fluctuation in the prices of food commodities is challenging the global pizza market growth. The gap between the demand and supply of raw materials is widening, which has substantially increased their costs in recent years. Any increase in the price of raw materials increases the manufacturing costs and also reduces the profit margins for vendors. Furthermore, the supply of raw materials can be impacted by adverse weather conditions, national emergencies, strikes, government regulations, natural disasters, supply shortages, or other unexpected events.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pizza market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pizza market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pizza market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pizza market vendors

Pizza Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 42.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Boston Pizza, Della RosaTM, Dodo Pizza, Dominos Pizza Inc., Figaros Italian Pizza Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys, Pizza Hut, PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd., and Telepizza Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged foods and meats

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Non-vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Non-vegetarian pizza - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Vegetarian pizza - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Boston Pizza

Exhibit 43: Boston Pizza - Overview



Exhibit 44: Boston Pizza - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Boston Pizza – Key news



Exhibit 46: Boston Pizza - Key offerings

10.4 Della RosaTM

Exhibit 47: Della RosaTM - Overview



Exhibit 48: Della RosaTM - Product and service



Exhibit 49: Della RosaTM - Key offerings

10.5 Dodo Pizza

Exhibit 50: Dodo Pizza - Overview



Exhibit 51: Dodo Pizza - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Dodo Pizza - Key offerings

10.6 Dominos Pizza Inc.

10.7 Figaros Italian Pizza Inc.

Exhibit 58: Figaros Italian Pizza Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Figaros Italian Pizza Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Figaros Italian Pizza Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 61: Figaros Italian Pizza Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Papa Johns International Inc.

Exhibit 62: Papa Johns International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Papa Johns International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Papa Johns International Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 65: Papa Johns International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Papa Johns International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Papa Murphys

Exhibit 67: Papa Murphys - Overview



Exhibit 68: Papa Murphys - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Papa Murphy– Key news



Exhibit 70: Papa Murphys - Key offerings

10.10 Pizza Hut

Exhibit 71: Pizza Hut - Overview



Exhibit 72: Pizza Hut - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Pizza Hut - Key offerings

10.11 PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd.

Exhibit 74: PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Telepizza

Exhibit 77: Telepizza - Overview



Exhibit 78: Telepizza - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Telepizza– Key news



Exhibit 80: Telepizza - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

