PizzaForno Continues to Serve Up Multi-Unit Expansion across North America

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching the licensee opportunity in the U.S. this year, PizzaForno one of North America's only 24/7 automated pizzeria has grown to 5-units throughout Michigan.

The first U.S. multi-unit licensees have seen the demand for the artisanal pizza made fresh-to-order in less than three minutes with the first two units in Jackson, MI. The entrepreneurs Adam Page, who works in the medical device space and Tim Ekpo, an orthopedic surgeon have now signed on for two more outside of Jackson and one in Ann Arbor.

Throughout Canada, the brand has opened seven additional locations: two in Ottawa, Orr Lake, Cookstown, Little Current and King Street East, which doubles as the brands global HQ. The most recent launch inside Toronto's Ripley's Aquarium of Canada has proven to be a huge success.

"We knew being in the downtown Toronto east area would better reflect who we are as an innovated North American brand," said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. "It matches our growth goals and vision of what each PizzaForno can be an attention-grabber that keeps people hooked with the freshest and utmost quality ingredients."

The newly relocated headquarters is complete with its '24/7 Pizza Patio,' embedded into the side of their office building, ready to serve the busy Downtowner or city dweller.

Pairing a prime location with the heightened consumer demand for gourmet on-the-go meal options and nearly-touchless transactions, the brand is positioned well for future development With these unique offerings, PizzaForno's sales continue to build on the 400% growth experienced last year.

"Our efficient business model makes it manageable for multi-unit licensees to break into new markets and serve a wider audience quicker with less overhead," said William Moyer, Co-Founder and CEO of PizzaForno. "With a small footprint, easy-to-monitor technology, the business model is designed to essentially operate on its own with only having to make and fill the box with the fresh pizzas when out of stock or running low, which naturally happens when you can serve the 24/7 consumer demand."

The gourmet pizzas are always available to customers with a click of a button from the conveniently located pizza ovens and are handmade daily with locally-sourced ingredients. The unique menu of pizzas is crafted fresh every day at the local PTO (pizza topping operation) then delivered and placed into PizzaForno units.

The pioneering brand is currently working on an app that will allow pizza lovers to order an artisanal pizza directly from their phones. The order is then sent to the nearest PizzaForno oven location for a nearly touchless experience. The app is currently in the testing phase but will be available to consumers this fall.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America's only automated pizza oven which introduces gourmet artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made fresh, with an authentic approach. This year, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno exclusively owns all North American distribution rights for the technology. The brand is rapidly growing throughout North America and backed by a landmark partnership with one of the leading food service providers, Aramark. The agreement is set to bring cutting-edge food innovation and a quality meal solution to various facilities with technology, sustainability, safety, and convenience at the forefront. PizzaForno currently has 22 operating locations and additional 88 sold – with the first U.S. locations already established in Michigan. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

