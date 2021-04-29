PJ Harvey White Chalk Available June 25 on Vinyl and White Chalk - Demos Available June 25 on CD, Vinyl and Digital

Produced by Flood and John Parish and featuring collaborators Jim White and Eric Drew Feldman, White Chalk charted at number 11 in the U.K. and received extensive critical acclaim upon its release in September 2007, including 5 stars from the Observer Music Monthly and praise from Mojo, Uncut, Rolling Stone, Village Voice and more.

The reissue was cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of John Parish.

Praise for WHITE CHALK

"An album of lonely beauty and piercing sorrow…PJ Harvey at the peak of her considerable powers" – 8/10, Uncut

"Singular…nothing Harvey has done in the past…can prepare you" – 5 stars, Observer Music Monthly

"A brave and brilliant refocusing of her energies, virtually a rebirth" – 8/10, Mojo

Reissue on vinyl of the seventh PJ Harvey studio album White Chalk. The album was produced by PJ Harvey, Flood and John Parish and originally released in September 2007. White Chalk features the singles "When Under Ether," "The Piano" and "The Devil." Reissue is faithful to the original recording and package, with cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of original co-producer John Parish.

LP Info

1LP, 180g black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

LP Track list

Side 1:

The Devil Dear Darkness Grow Grow Grow When Under Ether White Chalk

Side 2:

Broken Harp Silence To Talk To You The Piano Before Departure The Mountain

Collection of unreleased demos written for the seventh PJ Harvey studio album White Chalk, including demos of "When Under Ether," "The Piano" and "The Devil." Features new artwork with previously unseen photos by Maria Mochnacz. Artwork is overseen by Maria with Rob Crane. Mastering by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering, under the guidance of long time PJ Harvey producer John Parish.

LP Info

1LP, 180g black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Artwork includes previously unseen photos

LP Track list

Side 1:

The Devil - Demo Dear Darkness - Demo Grow Grow Grow - Demo When Under Ether - Demo White Chalk - Demo

Side 2:

Broken Harp - Demo Silence - Demo To Talk To You - Demo The Piano - Demo Before Departure - Demo The Mountain - Demo

CD Info:

Gatefold outer sleeve

Printed inner sleeve

CD Track list

The Devil - Demo Dear Darkness - Demo Grow Grow Grow - Demo When Under Ether - Demo White Chalk - Demo Broken Harp - Demo Silence - Demo To Talk To You - Demo The Piano - Demo Before Departure - Demo The Mountain – Demo

Digital Info

11-track digital release in standard definition, MFiT and HD formats

Digital Track List

The Devil - Demo Dear Darkness - Demo Grow Grow Grow - Demo When Under Ether - Demo White Chalk - Demo Broken Harp - Demo Silence - Demo To Talk To You - Demo The Piano - Demo Before Departure - Demo The Mountain – Demo

UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalog, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl across 2020 and 2021. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.

