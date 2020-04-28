PJ Masks Season Four Springs into Action This May with Special Extended Episode: "Heroes of the Sky"

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The dynamic trio of fan-favorites – Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko – return for season four of Entertainment One (eOne)'s hit preschool show PJ Masks, with a special extended episode premiering May 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior and in DisneyNOW. The fourth season will span 52 episodes of heroic adventures, introduce new allies and villains, plus a message centered on the power of persistence, friendship, curiosity, and teamwork.

(PRNewsfoto/Entertainment One)

The new season will kick off with PJ Masks' first-ever four-part, 44-minute episode: "Heroes of the Sky." Season four begins with villain Romeo stealing coveted power crystals from Luna Girl and the PJ Masks. Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko leap into action to stop Romeo's plans to create dozens of Flying Factories to take over the world. Owlette imperils the mission and loses her memory in the process – which Catboy and Gekko have to figure out how to fix. The episode reveals the true meaning of being a hero: being a good person and a good friend.

Beyond the first episode, exciting new characters, vibrant locations, and super cool vehicles will all make cameos in season four including:

Newton Star : A new ally emerges from a freak asteroid accident! The PJ Masks meet another night-time hero in space. Bonus: He's also a friend during the daytime.

A new ally emerges from a freak asteroid accident! The PJ Masks meet another night-time hero in space. Bonus: He's also a friend during the daytime. Octobella: A villainous octopus-like character who lives in the canals below the city! The deceptively sweet-looking Octobella dwells in her underwater lair.

A villainous octopus-like character who lives in the canals below the city! The deceptively sweet-looking Octobella dwells in her underwater lair. Pharaoh Boy: Another villain for the PJ Masks to defeat, this time in the form of the original boy king come to life. Pharaoh Boy first appears in a portal discovered in the museum.

Another villain for the PJ Masks to defeat, this time in the form of the original boy king come to life. Pharaoh Boy first appears in a portal discovered in the museum. Munki-Gu: A mischievous stone monkey who was trapped in Mystery Mountain for 1,000 years – for being too naughty.

In addition to new friends and baddies, the trio will be also be gaining new hero vehicles, formed by the PJ power crystals, which can combine and transform into the new PJ Air Jet. Fans will be thrilled to know that much of season four will come to life via master toy partner Just Play's holiday 2020 line.

Produced by eOne and Frog Box, in collaboration with the award-winning French animation studio TeamTO, along with Disney Junior and France 5, PJ Masks became a hit with TV viewers nationwide upon its U.S. premiere in September 2015. Sustaining its popularity, PJ Masks ranked as a Disney Junior top five series among kids 2-5 in its third season. Season 5 is currently in production, with seasons 1 and 2 available on Disney+ and Netflix.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) is a talent-driven independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. As part of global play and entertainment company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), eOne's expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its extensive reach and scale, and a deep commitment to high-quality entertainment, eOne unlocks the power and value of creativity.

eOne brings to market both original and existing content, sourcing IP from Hasbro's portfolio of 1500+ brands, and through a diversified network of creative partners and eOne companies including: international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Renegade 83, Daisybeck, Blackfin and Whizz Kid Entertainment; live entertainment leaders Round Room Live; world-class music companies Audio Network, Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Schmidt

[email protected]

Tel: (732) 221-2405

SOURCE Entertainment One