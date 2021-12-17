PJM Donates $10,000 to Kentucky Tornado Relief Efforts

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection, the nation's largest power grid operator, is donating $10,000 to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The fund was established by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to provide direct aid to those affected by the tornadoes and severe weather that took place Dec. 11.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by these devastating tornadoes," said Manu Asthana, president and CEO. "The devastation across the Midwest and South, especially severe in Kentucky, is truly tragic. PJM and its employees hope our contribution will help people in the tornadoes' path recover from this significant disaster event."

PJM employees are also making donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and other relief organizations through the company's internal giving platform.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 85,103 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

