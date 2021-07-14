PJM Members Elect David E. Mills to Board of Managers

Mills is an energy consultant with a demonstrated track record of strategic leadership in the power and natural gas industry. He is the former senior vice president of policy and energy supply with Puget Sound Energy, where he also served as chief strategy officer. Mills previously worked for the U.S. Department of Energy's Bonneville Power Administration (BPA).

Mills earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from Portland State University.

The election took place July 14 at a special session of PJM's Members Committee.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 85,103 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

SOURCE PJM Interconnection

Related Links

http://www.pjm.com

