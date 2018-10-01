PJM Named a Top Adoption-Friendly Company in the United States for 12th Consecutive Year

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has named PJM Interconnection one of the most adoption-friendly companies in the nation for the 12th consecutive year. PJM, operator of the nation's largest power grid, was also ranked first among energy and utility companies.

Each year since 2002, the foundation has surveyed the nation's employers and ranked the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces. It ranks companies based on their adoption benefits, such as financial reimbursement for the costs of adoption and paid adoption leave for employees.

"We're proud to be committed to helping employees who want to grow their families through adoption and are honored to be recognized for the 12th time," said Nora Swimm, senior vice president – Corporate Client Services. "As we continually try to create a better workplace, we start by first caring for our employees and their families."

Jeff McLaughlin, senior lead engineer – Transmission Service, and his wife Carolyn made use of PJM's benefits when adopting their daughters Grace in 2014 and Libby in 2017.

"We're truly grateful for the PJM benefits we received as we navigated the adoption process," said McLaughlin. "It's more than a financial benefit – the culture of PJM is extremely supportive and helpful. We sing its praises any time we get a chance."

The McLaughlins reside in Chester Springs, Pa.

The announcement of the 2018 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list precedes National Adoption Month, a collective campaign to raise awareness of the children in foster care waiting to get adopted. Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's and of the foundation, was adopted himself and was a champion of adoption.

For more information on adoption and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and to see a complete listing of the honored companies, go to www.AdoptionFriendlyWorkplace.org.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 84,042 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

