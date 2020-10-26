PJM Named a Top Adoption-Friendly Company in the United States for 14th Consecutive Year

Adoption assistance remains a rare benefit offered by employers. Just one in 10 companies offered adoption-friendly employee benefits in 2019, according to an annual survey of employee benefits by the Society for Human Resources Management, an industry trade group.

When accountant Mark Fioresi joined PJM in 2016, the company's financial assistance for adoption helped start the expensive three-year journey to expand his family and add a second adopted child. Last year, Hannah arrived from a birth mother near Reading to join Mark and his wife Lauren and big sister Hannah, age 6, in their Bucks County home.

The substantial financial assistance provided by PJM's adoption benefit "was something that took a weight off our shoulders," Fioresi said. "Nobody thinks of the financial impact of adoption. The cost of adopting two is equivalent to putting an addition on our house."

Family-friendly benefits at PJM seek to support employees and their families wherever possible, said Nora Swimm, Senior Vice President – Corporate Client Services.

"We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to helping employees growing their families through adoption," Swimm said. "As we continually create a better workplace, adoption benefits reflect our commitment to supporting employees and families."

Scott Baker, Senior Business Solution Analyst – Applied Innovation, and his wife, Katie, made use of PJM's adoption benefits after adopting their infant daughter Morgan in 2019.

"We knew adoption was how we wanted to build our family, and we are so thrilled that Morgan is finally a part of it," Baker said. "We couldn't imagine it any other way."

While the couple was prepared to shoulder the financial burden of adoption expenses, Baker said they were grateful "we had this great benefit to lean on."

The annual October announcement of the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list precedes National Adoption Month, a campaign to raise awareness for children in foster care. Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, himself an adopted child, was a lifelong champion of adoption.

Each year since 2002, the foundation has surveyed the nation's employers for its ranking of the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces. The annual survey weighs adoption-friendly corporate policies, including financial reimbursement for the costs of adoption and paid leave for employees.

