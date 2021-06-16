PJ's Coffee Named a 2021 Top Mover & Shaker by Fast Casual

NEW ORLEANS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 16th year in a row, Fast Casual has released their Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, with PJ's Coffee of New Orleans ranking at #71 due to their impressive growth and resilience, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This annual ranking takes into consideration factors like leadership, innovation, and promise. Between PJ's Coffee's strong support to franchisees and their consistent expansion, Fast Casual has only confirmed their dedication to their product, customers, and franchisees.

This announcement comes amid PJ's continuous booming growth. PJ's drive-thru locations achieved a 12.1% same-store sales increase in 2020 compared to 2019, as well as setting several new records.

"Last year, we awarded 32 new franchises and opened 21 new locations, which was a first for the brand," said Ryan Stansbury, Vice President of Franchise Development for PJ's Coffee. "This year will be even better, as we're projected to surpass those numbers and set another new round of records."

In 2021, the coffee franchise is expected to award over 45 new franchises and open more than 40 stores. This, paired with their double-digital Q1 same-store sales increase, solidifies the influence the brand holds in the franchising world and sets the tone for even more sensational years ahead.

You can download the full list of 2021 Movers & Shakers on Fast Casual's website .

For more information about PJ's Coffee franchise opportunities and to request your free franchise information booklet, please visit www.pjsfranchise.com .

ABOUT PJ'S COFFEE

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries, sandwiches and a New Orleans inspired beignet. With 42 years as an established brand, it continues to remain an authentic coffeehouse with a New Orleans spirit. PJ's Coffee has over 130 locations operating nationally and internationally.

SOURCE PJ’s Coffee