Plain Green, LLC Implements 360factors' Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform to Advance Compliance and Risk Management Initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in compliance and risk intelligence software, announced today that Plain Green, LLC. has implemented the technology company's flagship platform, Predict360, to advance its compliance initiatives.

Plain Green sought a risk and compliance solution that enables greater efficiency and accountability in one platform. Along with Policy and Procedure Management, Plain Green implemented Predict360's Complaint Management solution to improve complaint handling, customer experience, and regulatory compliance.

A complaint's origin and type determine its response requirements. Regulatory requirements drive response timeframes depending on the type or severity of a complaint. Predict360's Complaint Management solution incorporates origin and requirements logic into the tool, making it easier for stakeholders to prioritize and respond to complaints based on source and regulatory requirements.

When complaints are received, Predict360 assigns to the complaint management team for seamless management and response. The complaint team can assign action items to individual complaints and track progress using customized workflows. Complaint data is segmented and analyzed to show trends.

"Our mission is to provide emergency cash loans to underbanked consumers quickly and painlessly through the help of our dedicated customer service team and robust business processes. Predict360's centralized compliance management allows our compliance department to monitor and manage all compliance tasks more efficiently" said Steve Parker, Chief Executive Officer at Plain Green, LLC. "The powerful features combined with the easy implementation of the cloud solution made Predict360 a great fit for our organization."

"We're proud to be working with Plain Green to provide advanced solutions that empower the organization to manage their compliance risks and ensure regulatory compliance," says Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors, Inc. "Our solution will increase operational efficiency and enable Plain Green to deliver the best possible service to their customers."

As a FinTech solutions leader, 360factors Inc. empowers organizations that seek to remove efficiency and accountability obstacles and bring about more effective and efficient governance, risk and compliance solutions that meet today's stakeholder requirements.

About 360factors Inc.

360factors, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, enables companies to improve business performance by reducing risk and ensuring compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, integrates regulations and requirements, policies and procedures management, risks and controls, audit management and inspections, on-line training and qualifications, and all compliance activities in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence. Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Plain Green, LLC

Plain Green, LLC, headquartered in Box Elder, Montana, is a tribal lending entity wholly owned by the Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation, Montana, a sovereign nation located within the United States of America which operates within the Tribe's Reservation. Plain Green is the premier online resource that helps people meet their emergency and cash-flow needs quickly and easily online with bi-weekly and monthly installment loans.

SOURCE 360factors

Related Links

www.360factors.com

