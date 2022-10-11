PlainID Joins Identity Defined Security Alliance

The Authorization Company™ joins the Identity Defined Security Alliance initiative, highlighting the need for modern identity-based solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID, the Authorization Company™, has announced that it is now a member of the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a vendor-neutral resource for organizations focused on securing digital identities to reduce the risk of an identity-related breach.

"Joining IDSA was a perfect fit for PlainID," said Tom Ammirati, Chief Revenue Officer, PlainID. "We want to help shape the industry, and the IDSA provides a platform for vendors in the space to collectively discuss and present ideas to solve the increasingly complex problems enterprises face."

The Authorization Company™ joins the Identity Defined Security Alliance initiative Tweet this

"Even more appropriately, October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and IDSA's theme–Be Identity Smart–emphasizes the importance of why identity should be a critical component of every security strategy. We are excited to help highlight the need for modern identity-based solutions alongside IDSA during this month in particular."

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that serves as an independent source for thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk. This is accomplished by providing education on the best practices and providing the outlet for resources.

PlainID brings authorization as a service powered by Policy Based Access Control (PBAC) to the forefront by joining the IDSA. They help businesses advance and modernize by simply and securely connecting identities of all types with the digital assets they need to do their jobs, accomplish tasks at scale, and conduct digital commerce. PlainID helps enterprises achieve a positive and measurable impact on user experience, enterprise security, and data privacy by making simple, smart, granular, and contextual authorization decisions.

"We are excited to add PlainID to our increasing collaboration across technology vendors, solution providers, and practitioners," said Julie Smith, IDSA Executive Advisory Boardmember. "We are at the forefront of an exciting and impactful trend in cybersecurity, and the IDSA is well positioned to provide the vendor-neutral best practices and education that organizations need to implement effective security strategies and improve digital experiences with the help of members like PlainID."

Membership in the Identity Defined Security Alliance is open to technology vendors and solution providers committed to the vision of an identity-centric approach to security. The IDSA was created to help organizations recognize the importance of bringing identity and security together, reducing the risk of a breach. Members collaborate to bring awareness to the security challenges addressed through identity-centric security and provide thought leadership, education and vendor-neutral implementation guidance.

To #BeCyberSmart, You Must #BeIdentitySmart.

About PlainID

PlainID Inc., The Authorization Company™, is the recognized leader in Authorization as a Service powered by Policy Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to create, manage and enforce authorization policies across an enterprise. By securely connecting identities to digital assets via PlainID Authorizers, firms can meet the digital demands of user journeys, enable zero trust architectures and provide data security. The PlainID Authorization Platform enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features.

Media Contact:

Touchdown PR,

[email protected]

SOURCE PlainID