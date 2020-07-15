PlainID wins the EMA Top 3 Award for Group and User Policy Management

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID , a leading provider of authorization solutions, today announced it has been named by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), as a Top 3 vendor in their report entitled: "Ten Priorities for Enabling Secure Access to Enterprise IT Services."

The report is taken from primary research performed by EMA, and includes discussion of key considerations for adoption of an Access Control solution, including Policy Based Access Controls (PBAC), Contextual Awareness, Management Console Ease of Use, Simplified Onboarding, among others. It calls out PlainID's Policy Manager and Role & Entitlement Manager as a leading platform for group and user policy management in 2020.

"This is another confirmation that PlainID's PBAC solutions are leading the market and we are thrilled to be included as a top 3 vendor in this comprehensive decision guide," said Oren Ohayon Harel, CEO and Co-Founder of PlainID. "EMA has done a thorough job of laying out the considerations to take into account as organizations look to empower end-user productivity while minimizing risk profiles when enabling secure access to business IT services. We believe that the PlainID Policy Manager and Role & Entitlement Manager products are best in class when it comes to ensuring that end users have the access to the assets or data or platforms they need, right when they need it, but also restricting access when they do not need it," he concluded.

PlainID Inc. is the recognized leader of Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to govern, administer and control who can access assets across their digital landscape. PlainID recognizes the frustrations of businesses struggling to understand, incorporate, and best implement Identity and Access Management, and is using Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC) to solve it. PlainID's solution, PlainID PBAC Platform, enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features. As part of the PBAC Platform, PlainID has developed the Policy Manager and the Entitlement & Role Manager and has ongoing development of additional PBAC modules.

