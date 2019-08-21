Plaintiffs' Attorney Chip Brooker of Dallas Named Among Nation's Best Lawyers

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished plaintiffs trial lawyer Chip Brooker of Brooker Law, PLLC, in Dallas once again is being recognized among the best lawyers in the nation based on his work for clients in personal injury cases and nominations from other lawyers.

Mr. Brooker's expertise in personal injury litigation recently helped him earn his third consecutive selection to The Best Lawyers in America. He also claimed his first appearance in the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

The Best Lawyers in America is one of the oldest and most respected guides to the U.S. legal profession. The annual publication is based solely on the opinions of prior honorees who practice in the same geographical area and same area of practice as the nominees. The Lawdragon guide is based on research of top verdicts and settlements in addition to input from attorneys nationwide.

"I am honored to be listed in both of these publications. It is always nice to know that your peers and colleagues believe in the quality of your work," Mr. Brooker says. "Ultimately, my goal is to help people in wrongful death and serious personal injury cases by telling powerful stories in a way that right wrongs and does justice."

Since his last Best Lawyers selection, Mr. Brooker once again was named to D Magazine's annual list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas and the annual Texas Super Lawyers list of the state's top lawyers by Thomson Reuters.

Earlier this year, Mr. Brooker was featured in a D Magazine article that focused on his work for the parents of two children who suffered traumatic brain injuries while riding in the back seat of the family's Lexus sedan. The verdict of more than $242.1 million against Toyota Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Sales, USA Inc. followed evidence of a defective seat design. The jury's award was the second-largest personal injury verdict in Dallas County history, according to the publishers of VerdictSearch.

Brooker Law, PLLC, represents individuals and families nationwide in wrongful death and catastrophic personal injury cases involving dangerous and defective products, trucking and transportation crashes, explosions and burns, on-the-job injuries, sexual assault, and professional negligence among other claims. The firm has experience handling cases involving traumatic brain injuries, amputations, burns, and paralysis, including paraplegia and quadriplegia. Brooker Law also represents individuals and businesses in complex business disputes involving claims of fraud, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference, and other business torts. Learn more at www.brookerlaw.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

SOURCE Brooker Law, PLLC

Related Links

https://www.brookerlaw.com

