Plaintiffs Drop Class Action Claims Against Smile Direct Club

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmileDirectClub, (Nasdaq: SDC), the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that 21 of the consumer "class" plaintiffs under the Ciccio class action complaint have voluntarily withdrawn their claims, leaving only one plaintiff in court and one that has been sent to arbitration.

On December 12, 2019, all but two consumer plaintiffs filed an official notice of voluntary dismissal under Ciccio et al v. SmileDirectClub, LLC, et al. (3:19-cv-00845; U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee).

Susan Greenspon Rammelt, General Counsel, SmileDirectClub commented: "We have maintained that there was no merit to these claims being filed in court and these withdrawals are a confirmation of our position. The court recently sent the original consumer plaintiff to arbitration. That ruling led to this voluntary withdrawal."

Greenspon Rammelt concluded: "We look forward to the rest of this complaint being stricken or dismissed and working with our affiliated network of dentists and orthodontists to serve our customers without this distraction."

Founded in 2014, SmileDirectClub is a dental service organization that connects eligible consumers with state-licensed dentists and orthodontists who leverage SmileDirectClub's technology to prescribe and manage remote clear aligner therapy at a cost up to 60% less than traditional braces.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) ("SmileDirectClub") is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person's smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

