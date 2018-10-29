Plaintiffs in Pending Class Action Lawsuit Against UFC Postpone December Information Session for Proposed Class Members

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Named Plaintiffs and Plaintiffs' Counsel in the pending class action lawsuit against Zuffa, LLC, d/b/a Ultimate Fighting Championship ("UFC") have postponed the information session for members of the proposed class (i.e., all fighters who competed in UFC bouts or had their identity rights used or taken by the UFC, after December 16, 2010) that was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on December 5, 2018, at the law offices of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP. The session is being postponed because the Court recently scheduled a hearing on Plaintiffs' Motion for Class Certification and Defendant's Motion for Summary Judgment for December 14, 2018 at 2:00 PM, at the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada in Las Vegas, after which there will be more information to share with members of the proposed class.

Plaintiffs' Counsel will provide a new date for the class member information session after the December 14 hearing.

The case – Le, et al. v. Zuffa, LLC – is pending before Judge Richard Boulware in federal court in Nevada. The Named Plaintiffs are Cung Le, Nathan Quarry, Jon Fitch, Brandon Vera, Luis Javier Vazquez, and Kyle Kingsbury. The Court has appointed three interim co-lead counsel to represent the class. Those firms are: Berger Montague PC, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, and the Joseph Saveri Law Firm, Inc. Other counsel for the Plaintiffs include Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP and Warner Angle Hallam Jackson & Formanek PLC.

