Plan Ahead for Safety: Collegeboxes Discounting Services for Student Move-Outs

Students placing orders at Collegeboxes.com and using the code "STORE20" will receive 20% off storage fees for the entire summer when scheduling a socially distanced on-campus pickup. Collegeboxes will deliver students' items to a secure U-Haul facility until the fall term.

Students can also use the code "SHIP10" to receive 10% off shipping fees to have Collegeboxes direct ship their belongings home – or to any address in the world.

The discount codes are valid for orders placed March 15 through April 15. Customers enter their codes during sign-up when providing their billing information.

"For students on campus during spring break, we suggest spring cleaning and early packing," said Dain Howell, Director of Collegeboxes. "You can ship items home now or pack things for summer storage – winter items that are no longer needed, and other belongings you can do without the final six weeks of school. We can have boxes delivered to your door and picked up outside your door, with no contact, if that is your preference."

The promotion is a way to reward students who plan ahead and make safe choices to minimize crowds during a traditionally busy time, Howell noted. "When items are shipped or stored, students can take their last test, or go to their graduation ceremony, and then leave campus with their essentials in a backpack and a suitcase. This makes the move-out process easy for everyone, including the colleges."

Students enrolled at Collegeboxes full-service schools have access to the program's signature service, which includes scheduled pick-up dates on campus for storage and shipping. These dates are posted at Stanford University, the University of Tennessee and hundreds of other schools.

Students at all other schools can utilize the direct shipping service. This service simplifies shipping by providing boxes from Collegeboxes delivered to their door. Students print shipping labels and have their items picked up from their residence on a day they schedule from their account; or students can choose to drop their boxes at the nearest FedEx® store.

The discount codes are available to all students. For more information, call (866) 269-4887 or email [email protected].

Being backed by U-Haul means that Collegeboxes has the advantages of a large company with local teams in every U.S. market. Collegeboxes serves hundreds of schools at a high capacity and can offer its partner schools added benefits such as priority consideration and rapid response; allowing schools to stipulate timelines, dates and hours for our service providers; and access to the complete lineup of services, including packing, loading and unloading, photographing and barcoding, real-time reporting for students to follow their items, secure local U-Haul storage, and direct domestic and international shipping to students.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover. Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping customers and Team Members safe.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

