"Plan Ahead if Meeting Your Kid's Partners for the First Time Over the Holidays"

Advises Dr. Terri Orbuch (PhD) The Love Doctor®

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2022 The holidays are meant to be a time to enjoy relaxing meals with family and friends. For many, however, holiday dinners already mean stress and uncomfortable conversations, especially if one is meeting their child's partner for the first time. Dr. Terri Orbuch, aka The Love Doctor® author of Secrets to Surviving Your Children's Love Relationships: A Guide for Parents published by Wise Action, offers parents some timely guidance.

Secrets to Surviving Your Children's Love Relationships by Terri Orbuch PhD

"Remember, you are not alone in experiencing family-based stress over the holidays. Studies show that most people have high levels of stress during family holiday get-togethers," says Dr. Terri Orbuch. "Also, the most important thing to think about when your child is bringing home their partner for the first time is that your child wants you to meet and spend time with their partner."

Rooted in the latest research and featuring practical tips and scripts for even the stickiest situations, Dr. Terri Orbuch's SECRETS TO SURVIVING YOUR CHILDREN'S LOVE RELATIONSHIPS is THE handbook parents need to guide their children in choosing healthy, happy relationships.

Dr. Orbuch encourages parents to plan ahead to reduce this stress and hopefully have a more enjoyable experience. Dr. Orbuch advises parents to undertake three strategies: 1. set realistic expectations, 2. get to know your child's partner ahead of the holidays, and 3. work to blend holiday traditions.

"It's also important to get on the same page with your co-parent," says Dr. Orbuch. "Research shows that a parent experiences a great deal of stress from being uncertain of how their partner might react to their behavior of the kids – and that includes meeting their kids' love interests."

During the week of November 14 2022, the Kindle version of Secrets To Surviving Your Children's Love Relationships: A Guide for Parents will be available for 99 cents on Amazon here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

In addition to her role as the project director of the Early Years of Marriage Project, Terri Orbuch, Ph.D., is an author, speaker, therapist, relationship coach, distinguished professor at Oakland University, and research scientist at the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan. She is well respected as a researcher and professor in the scientific world, and is also known by TV, radio, and online fans as The Love Doctor®, the country's most trusted relationship expert. You can learn more about Terri and read her advice at http://www.DrTerriTheLoveDoctor.com and more about SECRETS TO SURVIVING YOUR CHILDREN'S LOVE RELATIONSHIPS: A GUIDE FOR PARENTS at https://relationshipsecrets.guide.

Contact: Dan Solomon

[email protected]

424-259-3498

SOURCE Wise Action