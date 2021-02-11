Plan an Angler's Adventure Like a Pro

License and Registration

With just a few exceptions, fishing requires a license. Thanks to the internet, a fishing license is easy to come by, even if you're not a resident of the place where you'll be dropping a line. Pay close attention to the different types of licenses offered so you're not vulnerable to fines or penalties. It's a good idea to store your permit in a waterproof container in a cubby on your boat or in your tackle box.

Boat

Unless you're planning to fish strictly from the shoreline or a bridge, you'll probably need a boat to reach the best fishing waters. Boat styles vary depending on the species you're angling for and the body of water you'll use to drop a line, and dozens of features and options let you customize your experience.

A leading boat maker like Alumacraft gives you ample selection with more than 80 models focused on fishing and hunting. The brand, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, puts careful attention into the performance of each vessel while continually introducing innovations like a rigging system, called Alumatrac, that allows a host of custom accessories to be attached to the inner side of a boat's gunwales. A lighter, stronger all-aluminum transom, made for today's larger, more powerful outboard motors, can help enhance your fishing experience.

Advance Intel

If you're traveling to a place where you don't know the locals, online research and area fishing reports can help you pinpoint the best places to find your favorite catch. For those new to the sport, or if you're branching out to target new species, be sure to do some research and learn from gaming experts about the best tricks for targeting the fish you prefer.

Tackle and Gear

Some elements of a fishing excursion are obvious, like rods and reels, but also be sure your gear includes a well-stocked first aid kit, sunscreen, sunglasses to reduce glare from the water, snacks and water to keep you safely hydrated. Bring plenty of extra line and tackle so you don't have to call a day short if you snag a favorite lure. Depending on the manufacturer, fishing-specific boats like the Alumacraft multi-species or crossover boats are designed with built-in lockable rod storage and integrated dual aerated, LED-lit livewells for organizing your gear and keeping your catch safe.

Spend more time planning your next fishing adventure

Choose a Boat Style for Your Lifestyle

Not all boats are created equal, so knowing how and where you plan to use your boat will help you determine which boat style you need. Consider these options from the experts at Alumacraft:

Fish and Sport: These models provide maximum flexibility for families that love being on the water fishing or enjoying a day of relaxation, water sports and fun.

Multispecies: Whether you're looking to catch the next 50-pound muskie or just relax with friends catching panfish, adaptable multispecies boats are designed for all types of deep- or shallow-water anglers.

Bay: Versatile bay boats offer equally smooth rides and easy handling on your local river or on intercoastal waters.

Bass and Crappie: Designed for shallow-water anglers, these boats feature plenty of storage, powerful engines and flat casting decks.

Hunt and Utility: Tough and easy to transport, these durable multi-purpose boats are built for those who are serious about the outdoors.

