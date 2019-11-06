Plan B Technologies, Inc. is Named One of Greater Baltimore's Largest Cybersecurity Companies

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan B Technologies, Inc. (PBT) has been recognized by the Baltimore Business Journal as one of the Largest Cybersecurity Companies in the Greater Baltimore area in 2019. Companies submitted for consideration must be privately owned with office headquarters in the Baltimore region.

"I am proud to say that our engineers design complex solutions to combat security threats every day," said Donnie Downs, President and CEO, of PBT. "The threat landscape is changing, almost on a daily basis, so protecting your company data and your network is top priority for us and for our customers in 2020."

The full Largest Cybersecurity Companies list, along with profiles, were published in the September 6th edition of the Baltimore Business Journal. Subscribers can access the full Largest Cybersecurity Companies list here.

About Plan B Technologies, Inc.

Plan B Technologies, Inc. (PBT) is an IT solutions and professional services provider headquartered in the Mid-Atlantic. From the datacenter to the device, PBT's areas of expertise include: storage area networking, backup, recovery and archiving, security and network infrastructure, Microsoft solutions and virtualization solutions for infrastructure, applications, and desktops. PBT delivers the complete lifecycle of professional services including project management, education, consultation, assessment, design, planning, deployment, support and staff augmentation. Professional services are delivered by systems consultant/integrators who are cross- trained with over 300 technical certifications. For more information, visit: www.planbtech.net.

