WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan International USA welcomes Ann Chiarucci O'Brien and Vicki Escarra to its Board of Directors, which includes 13 members committed to helping the organization achieve its ultimate goal of advancing children's rights and equality for girls worldwide. The Board of Directors, led by a chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary, and treasurer, oversees an Executive Team responsible for running day-to-day business operations, including international programming, marketing, finance, and human resources. Ms. O'Brien will serve as Board Vice-Chair.

"Our Board plays a key role in helping us fulfill our organization's vision," said Tessie San Martin, Plan International USA's President & Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to welcome Ann and Vicki to the team. They are both extraordinary leaders and we look forward to their new perspectives."

Ann Chiarucci O'Brien is a finance and strategy professional with more than 30 years of experience in strategic planning and execution, and financial management. After 16 years with Ernst & Young in their health care consulting practice, Ann joined the Cleveland Clinic Health System. She subsequently held leadership positions with philanthropic and nonprofit organizations that serve children and young adults including the Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation and the Baldwin Wallace University Center for Innovation & Growth. Most recently, she was the Vice President at Grants Plus, a fundraising and grant-seeking firm. Ms. O'Brien has served on the Boards of numerous nonprofit and philanthropic organizations. She holds an MPA from Harvard University's School of Government and a BSFS in international politics and economics from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service.

Vicki Escarra has led several business transformations both domestically and internationally. While at Delta Airlines, she oversaw the majority of worldwide operations and served as the Chief Marketing Officer. Transitioning to the nonprofit sector, as CEO of Feeding America, she led the rebranding of the organization which brought 4X growth to fundraising. Before joining the Boston Consulting Group, she was the Global CEO of Opportunity International, and with her team, changed the outcomes of the organization by doubling the number of clients served by changing the business model. She received her BA from Georgia State and completed the Executive Management Program and Colombia University.

