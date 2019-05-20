Plan to Construct Chemical Complex in Samarkand, Uzbekistan with Ferkensco as Leading Investor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with Presidential Decree of 3 April 2019 on reforms in the chemical industry and making it more attractive for foreign investment and The Presidential Decree of 1 February 2019 on the development of cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and Germany, the plan to construct a new chemical complex for the increased production of fertilisers in Uzbekistan is announced today.

It is expected that the new complex will be built in the Samarkand region, on territory owned by JSC Samarkandkimyo, and that potential output at the complex will include:

Ammonium sulphate: a nitrogen/sulphur mineral fertilizer in easily digestible form

Urea: nitrogen containing fertilizers

Melamine: basis for high-quality polymeric materials and fillers

Phosphorous-based fertilizers: multi-purpose complex fertilizers

It is anticipated that the output will be used domestically, but with the option for increased exports.

International expertise is provided by ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions (tkIS), part of the German multinational - ThyssenKrupp. The leading investor is Ferkensco Management Limited.

The Presidential Initiatives support increased synergies between the oil & gas and agriculture sectors, and the use of a specific quality of domestic gas for fertilizer production. The petrochemical industry and fertilizers have an important role to play in growing Uzbekistan's economy in the upcoming years.

The petrochemical industry and fertilizers have vital strategic role in supporting the new Uzbekistan. It is equally important to attract international expertise and capital to support the country's efforts in these areas. Today's announcement is a significant step for the country and follows the initiatives outlined by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

