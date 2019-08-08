Planbox Awarded UK Government's G-Cloud 11 Certification

PORTSMOUTH, England, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planbox, a leading provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions, has been awarded the G-Cloud 11 Framework Certification to supply the company's cloud-based software and services via the UK Government's Digital Marketplace.

The G-Cloud framework serves as an online service to facilitate and streamline the procurement of cloud-based software and services for public sector organizations. Regulated by the UK Government, all products listed in the Digital Marketplace have been validated and certified, allowing public sector organizations to find the right people and technology for their digital projects with confidence, and without having to run a full tender or an administratively burdensome procurement process.

"I was surprised how much this exercise examines the internal mechanics of the organization, scrutinizing far more than just the merits and features of the product offerings. It leaves no stone unturned, and you get a sense of how much effort and hassle is taken care of for the client when you enroll in G-Cloud's Software as a Service," said Chris Docherty, Senior Innovation Advisor at Planbox.

Planbox offers an all-one-in cloud-based solution to manage all agile innovation activities by helping organizations crowdsource, discover, collect, develop, evaluate, manage and experiment on ideas from employees, customers, partners and suppliers. The company's agile innovation management platform employs advanced search, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to support information discovery, idea generation, and IP and solution development.

"We're ecstatic to be awarded the G-Cloud 11 Certification," said Ludwig Melik, CEO at Planbox. "The UK has become a strategic market with our recent acquisition of Imaginatik, and to be listed on the UK government's online marketplace is a significant stepping stone not only for Planbox, but also for the UK market as a whole, as we work towards accelerating the adoption and integration of agile innovation management solutions in the UK and European public sectors."

About Planbox

Planbox is the pioneering provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions – from creative ideas to winning projects. Our mission is to help organizations thrive by transforming the culture of agile work, continuous innovation, and creativity across the entire organization. Our family of products includes Collaborative Innovation Management, Team Decision Making, and Work Management applications. Planbox is designed to provide agile innovation tools for everyone, built for companies and teams of all sizes. Planbox is the comprehensive innovation solution trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands, including Blue Cross, Cargill, Caterpillar, Dow Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell, John Deere, Novartis, Ontario Power Generation, Sun Life Financial, Whirlpool and Verizon, with millions of internal and external users.

