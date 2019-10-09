Planbox Makes Waves With Imagine Innovation Management User Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planbox, a leading provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions, brought together thought leaders and practitioners from some of the world's leading organizations to share their expert guidance, winning strategies, and inspirational innovation success stories for the 2019 Planbox Imagine innovation management user conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Planbox

"Many thanks to the entire Planbox team (those present as well as those back home tending the fire) for demonstrating a commitment to customer experience," said Joe Messina, Senior Acceleration Manager at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. "I was particularly impressed by the team's willingness to retool the agenda—in realtime—in response to audience feedback. This event revalidated that Planbox truly has a unique competitive advantage. I'd add that customers' generous sharing of stories amplified the experience."

The conference served as a unique opportunity for the Planbox team to get first-hand feedback from its user community, and for Planbox practitioners to network, as well as share and explore one another's innovation journeys, experiences and best practices in a friendly and stimulating environment. The conference also served as a platform for executives, managers, administrators and strategists to discuss and discover the latest innovation management trends and techniques to develop and advance innovation programs that foster employee engagement, creative opportunity discovery and solution development.

Guest speakers included highly-regarded industry thought leaders, such as Anne Rogers, who shared 15 years worth of innovation insights at Cargill; Manjit Rana, who shared lessons from his groundbreaking work at Rainmaking InsurTech, and Kuruvilla Mathew from UST Global, who shared his organization's unique approaches to rapid prototyping by using a unique innovation process and ecosystem, and how they successfully solve their clients' biggest problems in a highly efficient manner.

A Planbox practitioners' panel consisting of Paul Fletter from Hollister Incorporated, John Zagar from Great-West Life, and Ammar Nawaz from Hydro One was also a conference favorite; each panelist shared his own experiences and insights on how to integrate best practices to get the most out of an innovation management program and platform, no matter the size or industry of the organization.

As the event title suggests, Planbox Imagine centered on sparking the imagination—the very foundation of any successful innovation program. "The conference truly was designed for innovators, by innovators," said Sara Husk, Planbox Chief Solutions Officer. "The location was specifically chosen to fuel a creative and imaginative approach to thinking, which in turn drives innovation. And what better way to fuel your imagination than to be surrounded by insightful and inspiring individuals who share a common passion for innovation."

To view the official press release, click here.

To view pictures of the event, visit #PlanboxImagine2019.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Planbox on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About Planbox

Planbox is the pioneering provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions – from creative ideas to winning projects. Our mission is to help organizations thrive by transforming the culture of agile work, continuous innovation, and creativity across the entire organization. Our family of products includes Collaborative Innovation Management, Team Decision Making, and Work Management applications. Planbox is designed to provide agile innovation tools for everyone, built for companies and teams of all sizes. Planbox is the comprehensive innovation solution trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands, including Blue Cross, Cargill, Caterpillar, Dow Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell, John Deere, Novartis, Ontario Power Generation, Sun Life Financial, Whirlpool and Verizon, with millions of internal and external users.

Contact Information

Lucas Potasso-Justino

Planbox Marketing Specialist

+1 (855) 752-6269 ext 608

lucas.potasso@planbox.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Planbox

Related Links

https://www.planbox.com

