Planet Fitness Announces Settlement Agreement

HAMPTON, N.H., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. and Casey Willard announced today that they have entered into an agreement to settle (the "Settlement Agreement") the previously disclosed action Casey Willard v. Pla-Fit, et. al (Dkt. No. 218-2018-CV-01038) (the "Action"), currently pending in the Rockingham County Superior Court in New Hampshire.



The Settlement Agreement provides that Planet Fitness and Ms. Willard have mutually agreed to fully and completely resolve the Action. The settling parties have agreed not to make any additional comments about the terms of the settlement.



About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2020, Planet Fitness had approximately 13.5 million members and 2,124 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

