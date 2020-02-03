Planet Fitness Appoints Enshalla Anderson to Board of Directors

HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the appointment of Enshalla Anderson to its board of directors, effective immediately. Additionally, the Company has announced internal senior leadership appointments focused on strengthening its leadership team to support its accelerating growth.

Anderson joins the Planet Fitness Board with more than 25 years of marketing and brand strategy experience, having partnered with leading brands across industries including Fidelity, Tupperware, Bell Helicopter, The Weather Company, and Gap Inc. Currently she serves as Chief Strategy Officer for FutureBrand North America.

Prior to joining FutureBrand, Anderson served as Senior Director of Brand Strategy at Siegel+Gale, where she oversaw comprehensive naming, brand strategy, and architecture programs. Previously, she was a Director at Vivaldi Partners, where she developed portfolio and product level strategies. Additionally, Anderson worked on the global marketing team at Avon, touching heritage brands such as Skin-So-Soft and expanding Avon's operations in Turkey. She began her career in JP Morgan's Emerging Markets Fixed Income Research group. Anderson earned her Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Pennsylvania and her MBA from Harvard Business School.

"We are pleased to welcome someone of Enshalla's caliber to Planet Fitness. She has an exceptional track record of building strategic brand strategies, and I am confident she will complement our board's skills and expertise, and provide a valuable perspective as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and enhance value for our members and shareholders," said Stephen Spinelli, Jr. (Ph. D.), Chairman of the Board.

Additionally, Planet Fitness has further strengthened its leadership team with the announcement of three internal appointments. Jennifer Simmons was promoted to Senior Vice President of Strategy & Analytics. Simmons joined Planet Fitness in 2013 and leads the data analytics function that supports business performance and strategic decision making, and is responsible for facilitating the ongoing development, communication and execution of the corporate strategic plan. McCall Gosselin was promoted to Senior Vice President of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility. Gosselin joined Planet Fitness in 2013 and is responsible for all aspects of the Company's internal and external communications, philanthropy, and corporate social responsibility. Further, Brian O'Donnell has been appointed Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. O'Donnell joined the Company in 2016 and oversees Planet Fitness' accounting, tax, and treasury functions.

"As Planet Fitness continues to advance as an industry leader, I'm excited to welcome Enshalla to our Board and proud to announce these internal promotions and appointments which reflect the depth of our current leadership talent," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer. "Each of these experienced leaders have made significant contributions to Planet Fitness over the years and I look forward to working with them to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead of us."

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

