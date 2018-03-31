Planet Fitness Appoints Roger Chacko Chief Commercial Officer

HAMPTON, N.H., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) today announced that Roger Chacko has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer effective immediately. In this newly created position, Chacko will be responsible for overseeing the Company's demand generation functions such as marketing, branding, public relations and communications, sales and corporate partnerships, channel management, corporate strategy, analytics, and consumer research. He will report directly to Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Fitness.

Chacko has been with the Company since March 2018 on a consulting basis where he has served as interim Chief Marketing Officer. He joins Planet Fitness with more than 25 years of senior global leadership experience, most recently serving as EVP, Global Chief Commercial and Branding Officer at Carlson Hotel Group. Prior to that, Chacko served as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer at Bloomin' Brands, Inc. and EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of USAA. Additionally, Chacko has previously held various senior executive marketing, strategy, and P&L roles at leading consumer brands, such as Mars, Kellogg's and Danone.

"This newly created leadership role will enable Planet Fitness to capture our vision of putting the member at the center of everything we do, and our mission to deliver exceptional 360-degree branded omni-channel experiences that create sustainable and profitable growth for the company," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Fitness. "We have had the pleasure of working with Roger for the past five months and have been incredibly impressed with the impact he has already had in such a short time. I am thrilled to officially welcome Roger to Planet Fitness and I am confident he will play an instrumental role in helping to propel the business and brand forward."

"I am eager to take on this new role and continue to partner with Chris and the Planet Fitness team," said Chacko. "It is a transformational time in the Planet Fitness journey and I look forward to collaborating with our internal teams and franchisees to build on the strong foundation in place, and to help fuel the continual growth of this brand, working together to take it to the next level."

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2018, Planet Fitness had approximately 11.8 million members and 1,565 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Panama. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

