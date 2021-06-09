Planet Fitness Appoints Sherrill Kaplan Chief Digital Officer

"Sherrill has a strong track record of leading digital acceleration efforts and enhancing consumer experiences for well-known consumer brands across various industries," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer. "This appointment and newly created leadership role, demonstrates our continued commitment to digital innovation and is a key part of our bricks with clicks growth strategy. Sherrill's unique background that spans digital marketing, innovation, e-commerce, branding, and customer loyalty, will make her an instrumental addition to our team as we continue to enhance our digital offerings and engage with our members inside and outside our four walls."

Most recently, Ms. Kaplan served as Global Marketing Operations Advisor for Advent International, a global private equity firm. Previously, she served as Head of Marketing and Sales for Zipcar, the world's leading car-sharing network, where she was a key member of the executive leadership team responsible for demand and revenue generation and all marketing functions. Prior to that, she served as the Vice President of Digital Marketing & Innovation at Dunkin' Brands where she was responsible for developing and marketing Dunkin's digital platforms, including the DD Mobile app and the DD Perks loyalty program. Earlier in her career, Ms. Kaplan held several digital and marketing leadership roles at global brands including American Express and Citi, Inc. She serves as an independent member of the Fiesta Restaurant Group Board of Directors, as well as the Massachusetts Innovation & Technology Exchange (MITX). Ms. Kaplan holds a B.S. from Boston University and an M.B.A. from the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business.

"As Planet Fitness continues to lead the fitness industry, I am thrilled to join the Company at such an exciting time," said Sherrill Kaplan. "I've long admired Planet Fitness' mission to introduce more people to fitness, enhance their lives, and ultimately create a healthier world. Planet Fitness has an unrivaled value proposition which has only been enhanced by their recent digital offerings. I look forward to building upon this momentum and leading the next generation of digital innovation."

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,146 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

