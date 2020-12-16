Planet Fitness Promotes Bill Bode To Chief Operations Officer

"Four years ago, Bill brought his extensive experience in franchising and operations to Planet Fitness, strengthening and elevating our leadership team, as we continued to expand the brand across the country and internationally," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Fitness. "During his tenure at Planet Fitness, he has been instrumental in ensuring the highest level of operational excellence throughout our stores and providing an exceptional level of support to our franchisees. His leadership and deep understanding of our business have made him an invaluable asset, and I look forward to further success with him in this new role."

Effective immediately, Bode will continue to be responsible for leading the franchise operations team, and will also oversee the corporate club operations and vendor management departments. The role spans the Company's global operations.

"At Planet Fitness, we have a strong and experienced group of franchisees and I am of proud of the exceptional member experience we have collectively accomplished together over the past four years," said Bode. "We are in a strong leadership position in our industry and I am eager to take on the increased responsibility as Chief Operations Officer to continue to drive our strategic, long-term initiatives forward. I look forward to working with the broader leadership team and to deliver on the many opportunities that lie ahead for this business."

Bode is a franchise industry veteran with over 35 years of experience. Prior to this appointment, he served as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations, where he focused on building brand equity for both the franchisor and franchisee sides of the business. Previously, Bode worked at Dunkin' Brands where he held various senior leadership positions, most recently serving as the Regional Vice President of Dunkin' Donuts Northeast where he was responsible for overseeing the operations of over 2,600 restaurants. Throughout his tenure at Dunkin' Brands, Bode also held responsibility for U.S brand compliance and business development, store development, marketing and franchising.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

