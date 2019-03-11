Planet Fitness to Present at the 2019 JP Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

HAMPTON, N.H., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., announced today that the Company will participate in the 2019 JP Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum at the Wynn Las Vegas. Management is scheduled to present on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2018, Planet Fitness had more than 12.5 million members and 1,742 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

http://www.planetfitness.com

