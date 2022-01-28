Planet Home Lending Expands in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has a new team in San Antonio, Texas, led by Aldo Del Giudice (NMLS# 292837) with Benjamin Chairez (NMLS# 2066871) and Roland Mancha (NMLS# 2144306) as mortgage loan originators and Veronica Serrano as loan officer assistant.

This is Planet Home Lending's sixth team in Texas. The team's VA loan knowledge helps service members stationed at any of the area's multiple military installations. The company also has loans for first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers, vacation homebuyers and borrowers who fall outside the standard credit box, including self-employed business owners, retirees, foreign nationals and people with credit challenges.

"Planet Home Lending provides San Antonians with a comprehensive suite of lending solutions, Giudice said. "We ensure every step in the process is covered and every question answered. We believe you should know your options and feel at ease and empowered throughout the home loan process."

San Antonio has multiple military bases and is nicknamed the Military City. It is also home to the Department of Defense's largest medical center. The housing market has consistently been strong in San Antonio, which translates into an increased need for home financing options.

Planet Home Lending also offers the My First Texas Home program, which gives people who have not owned a home in the past three years a zero-interest loan they can use to pay up to 5% of their down payment and closing costs.

In addition to the My First Texas Home program, Planet Home Lending offers six other down payment assistance programs in Texas that offer help with closing costs or down payments.

Along with local expertise, Planet Home Lending offers a personal digital mortgage assistant, Skymore by Planet Home Lending™, which consumers can use to apply to get a home loan from anywhere via their mobile device. Borrowers and real estate agents can track loan progress 24/7, reach out to ask their loan officer questions and submit paperwork electronically, to reduce reliance on paper.

Another way Planet Home Lending supports a healthy environment is through a tree-planting partnership with the National Forest Foundation. In 2021, the company funded the planting of 100,000 trees to help restore national forests.

Planet Financial Group, LLC, Tampa, Fla., is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

Planet Home Lending, LLC, is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering affordable home loans backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, VA, FHA, USDA and private funders in 47 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

