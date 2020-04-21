Planet Home Lending, LLC, Continues Partnership with the National Forest Foundation

MERIDEN, Conn., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, continues its partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), an official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service, for a second year.

Planet Home Lending, LLC, will plant up to 30,000 trees through a partnership with the National Forest Foundation.

The NFF helps restore National Forests in the U.S. and encourages an environmentally friendly future. Planet Home Lending, LLC, will fund the planting of three trees for every loan closed, up to 30,000 trees, in 2020. This partnership will help plant native seedlings on publicly owned National Forests, as well as provide significant carbon storage benefits.

"It is important for us to be responsible to our planet and serve our customers, employees and communities in the best way possible. We look forward to participating in the National Forest Foundations' tree planting program for a second year," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and president of Planet Financial Group, LLC.

Planet Home Lending, LLC, is participating in NFF's 50 Million For Our Forests campaign, which is a movement to plant 50 million trees and replant National Forests. The NFF tree planting program helps clean air, filter water and make forests healthy by targeting reforestation efforts where National Forests were damaged. This partnership is part of Planet Home Lending's larger campaign Planet with a Purpose, which focuses on being environmentally conscious.

"We're happy to continue our partnership with Planet Home Lending," said Wes Swaffar, director of reforestation and partnerships at NFF. "Planet Home Lending is making a serious commitment to being good, active corporate citizens. Through the company's dedication to the environment, and specifically our shared National Forests, we are excited to see it invest in the future of America."

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, is an approved home mortgage lender and servicer for FHA, VA and USDA, as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer, and a Standard & Poor's- and Fitch-rated special and prime residential servicer. Planet Home Lending, LLC, is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://PlanetHomeLending.com.

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, LLC, is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC, a multichannel non-bank residential originator and residential and commercial mortgage loan servicer.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation (NFF) promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans' outdoor experiences. The NFF's programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitats, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, improves recreational opportunities and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org.

Press Contacts

