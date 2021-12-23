Planet Home Lending Team Now Serving Farmers Branch

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC has added a new Farmers Branch, Texas, team, its fifth in the state. The team will be run by Branch Manager Leeland Bissett (NMLS #1170311).

"Planet Home Lending is a great fit for Farmers Branch because we offer the loans local consumers need to reach their goals of homeownership," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, LLC. "This team is especially skilled at helping first-time and first-generation homebuyers."

Planet Home Lending offers various loan products that are popular in the area, Bissett said. "Farmers Branch is a competitive market with most homes receiving several offers. To help position borrowers to buy a home, we work with people where they are and with their given circumstances to find a loan that works for them."

Along with local expertise, Planet Home Lending offers a personal digital mortgage assistant, which consumers can use to apply for a home loan via their mobile device from anywhere. Borrowers and real estate agents (with the borrowers' permission) can track loan progress 24/7, reach out to ask their loan officer questions and submit paperwork electronically to reduce reliance on paper.

Another way Planet Home Lending supports a healthy environment is through a tree-planting partnership with the National Forest Foundation. In 2021, the company has sponsored the planting of up to 100,000 trees to help restore national forests.

Planet Home Lending, LLC, (NMLS #17720) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. Offering affordable home loans backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, VA, FHA, USDA and private funders, it fulfills homeownership dreams for people in 47 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Planet Home Lending is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

