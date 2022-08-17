Planet Home Lending Volunteers Aid Howard County Food Bank, Community Garden

Employees Support Community Action Council of Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer is teaming up with The Farmlink Project to help put produce on the shelves of the Howard County Food Bank.

Dozens of Planet employees will spend two days this month planting, weeding, watering, and harvesting produce at the Community Action Council of Howard County's Community Garden and stocking the Howard County Food Bank.

Shoppers at the the Community Action Council of Howard County's Food Bank select garden-fresh tomatoes. Planet Home Lending employees harvest delicious organic tomatoes at the Community Action Council of Howard County's garden.

The Farmlink Project, a nonprofit combating food insecurity and waste, connects farmers to food banks and communities in need. It funds the harvest and transport of surplus produce that would otherwise go to waste, with boots-on-the-ground assistance from volunteers.

Pledging $100,000 to The Farmlink Project earlier this year, Planet supports Farmlink's initiatives as part of its Planet With a Purpose (PWaP) social responsibility platform. The company's donation also funds carbon offset projects that prevent emissions from the global food system.

"Caring about our borrowers, the communities we serve and our planet as a whole are core values for the Planet Family of Companies," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending.

By linking broken supply chains in the agricultural and food access industries, The Farmlink Project has moved more than 75 million pounds of food to Food Banks and delivered more than 60 million meals.

"The influence of food waste and lack of access to nutritious food is ever-present in the United States. One in 5 Americans are currently experiencing food insecurity," said Kate Nelson, Head of Creative at The Farmlink Project. "Corporate partners, like Planet, help us realize our vision to bridge the gap between farmers and food banks through investing in and creating sustainable food systems."

Annually, the U.S. wastes 31% of food produced, which could help feed families, but instead goes to landfills. Producing, transporting, preparing, storing and disposing of food wastes land, water, labor and energy. By diverting produce from landfills, The Farmlink Project has prevented more than 40 million pounds of carbon emissions to date.

"It isn't often that we see a common-sense solution that solves multiple social challenges," added Dubeck. "The Farmlink Project makes a difference for people and the planet, and at Planet Home Lending, that's exactly what we strive to do."

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

About The Farmlink Project

The Farmlink Project is an innovative nonprofit rescuing millions of pounds of fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste in order to feed people in need, reduce carbon emissions and heal the planet.

About Community Action Council of Howard County

Community Action Council of Howard County is the designated anti-poverty agency in Howard County, Maryland. Its mission is to diminish poverty and enable self-sufficiency for all Howard County individuals, families and children in need.

