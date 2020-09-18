Planet TV Studios Presents Episode on AMPD Technologies on New Frontiers in High Performance Computing Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will also be airing on on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that features insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and social responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives.

AMPD Ventures Inc. through its operating subsidiary, AMPD Holdings Corp. (dba "AMPD Technologies"), is a supplier of high-performance computing solutions to several industry sectors. With state-of-the-art, high-performance computing solutions hosted in sustainable urban data centres, AMPD is leading the transition to the next generation of computing infrastructure. Through a mix of infrastructure as a service ("IaaS") and an upgraded, high-performance cloud offering, it's meeting the low-latency requirements of multiplayer video games and eSports, computer graphics rendering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mixed reality, big data processing, and the as-yet-uncharted technological developments of the coming decades.

AMPD's mission is to 'reinvent' the Internet to properly support low-latency applications in environmentally conscious ways. Current cloud infrastructure doesn't properly support the intense requirements of the latest multiplayer video games, cutting-edge digital media production, nor the requirements of next-gen enterprises as they push the boundaries of big data analysis and visualization.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that feature insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and socially responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials and docudramas.

The AMPD team has over two decades of experience in technology solutions for animation studios and VFX production houses around the world. We supply high-performance computing solutions for the studio, and in the data centre, as well as AMPD Connect solutions to connect the two locations.

New Frontiers is a compelling TV series that explores cutting-edge, high-performance computing companies that are shaping our world's high-performance computing solutions sector. New Frontiers is an educational TV series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV.





