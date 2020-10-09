Planet TV Studios Presents Episode on IntraNerve Neuroscience on New Frontiers in Telemedicine in ICU Epilepsy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air in the first quarter of 2021 and will also be airing on on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

New Frontiers is a compelling TV series that explores cutting-edge Telemedicine technologies that are shaping the Telemedicine field. New Frontiers is an educational TV series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV

Our organization has held accreditation in Ambulatory Care (Telehealth) with The Joint Commission since March 2010. IntraNerve was one of the first IONM companies in the U.S. with this distinction.

Corporately established in 2007 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, IntraNerve Neuroscience provides comprehensive neuroscience services across the United States. The organization provides a full spectrum of services, to include IntraOperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM), EEG, cEEG/Neurotelemetry, and Physician Interpretation services. The company's goal is to create a meaningful and cost-effective partnership with healthcare providers to enhance patient protection and reduce liability. IntraNerve Neuroscience is committed to high performance in neuroscience services and raising the standard through continuous improvement and a patient-centric approach in all it does.

The CEO and Medical Director of IntraNerve Neuroscience (INN) is a retired orthopedic spine surgeon who utilized IONM during his 24-year surgical practice, with his first exposure to IONM as a resident in orthopedic surgery at Harvard University. Headquartered at the base of Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, Colorado, INN works hand in hand with healthcare organizations, surgeons, and other healthcare providers throughout the United States. The company provides Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM), EEG, cEEG/Neurotelemetry, and AEEG services, and physician oversight/interpretation for facilities across the nation.

Patient-centric focus with an emphasis on high performance and quality of care

INN is a privately held company (not owned by an equity group or outside influences)

The company philosophy on case coverage is to "never say no" to a scheduled case

IntraNerve prides itself on ethical conduct within the business of healthcare

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that features insightful, meaningful updates on the most important topics currently taking place in areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials and docudramas.

For more information about IntraNerve Neuroscience, visit https://www.intranerve.com/.

For more information about the series, call Eric James at 888-210-4292 x 107 or visit www.planettvstudios.com.

