Planet TV Studios Presents Episode on Luxe Air Purification Systems on New Frontiers in Air Purification

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air in the first quarter of 2021 and will also be airing on on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

Luxe Air Purification Systems is to be featured on the New Frontiers in Air Purification TV Series.

New Frontiers is a compelling TV series that explores cutting-edge air purification companies that are shaping our high-performance air purification field. New Frontiers is an educational TV series in short documentary form to be featured on TV and on-demand TV.

The most experienced national provider of Indoor Air Purification Products in the US, Luxe Air Purification systems is part of a 35-year, family-owned organization with a nationwide footprint focusing on Air Purification Systems in many Asset classes that include, Senior Living, Healthcare, Big Box Retail and Multi-family residential communities. Luxe Air's purpose is to provide clients with custom-tailored turn-key indoor air purification solutions that assist in fighting toxic airborne bacteria, toxic pathogens and mold.

The Mission of Luxe Air Purifications is to be the premier source for indoor air purification systems and to serve its clients by fostering trust, professionalism, and exceptional customer relations. The advancement of Air Purification across all asset classes.

Luxe Air Purification Systems is a company on the cutting edge of the most current and effective bipolar ionization technology used in Indoor Air Purification. They partner with Large real estate owners and operators to offer the most proven scientific air purification technology across large multi-state portfolios to enhance existing HVAC infrastructure using Air Purification systems specifically designed for each project's unique requirements.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that feature insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and socially responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials and docudramas

For more information about Luxe Air Purification Systems, visit https://www.luxeair.com/.

For more information about the Planet TV Studios series, visit https://planettvstudios.com/,

or Call Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100

